Broncos' Russell Wilson throws 60-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr.

DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said this past week that explosive plays "come in all shapes and sizes.''

The Broncos' longest play of the young season came in the 60-yard variety as Wilson hit rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with a touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the first quarter Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The play gave the Broncos a 14-3 lead and was the first touchdown of Mims' career. The rookie had played just 17 snaps in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but was in the rotation Sunday right from kickoff.

The play came on Wilson's second pass attempt as the Broncos had used a run-heavy look in their first scoring drive. And the play highlighted Mims' speed -- Mims was one of the fastest players at the scouting combine with a 4.38 electronically timed 40-yard dash.