Bills are flagged for unnecessary roughness on a hit on Davante Adams, who is forced out of the game. (0:23)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was being evaluated for a concussion after a hit he took to the side of the head late in the Raiders' 38-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Per NFL regulations, he was unavailable for comment after the game.

It was a scene reminiscent of the season opener at Denver seven days earlier when receiver Jakobi Meyers took a vicious hit and remained on the ground for a few moments before leaving the game. Meyers remained in the league's concussion protocol all week and was inactive for the Bills game.

Adams being in the concussion protocol seemingly puts his availability for the Raiders' home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night in question.

Adams was running a deep route when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw into triple coverage. But after Bills cornerback Cam Lewis broke up the pass, safety Taylor Rapp came in from the side with a helmet-to-helmet hit on the left side of Adams' face, incurring an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Adams, who led the Raiders with six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, popped up after a few seconds but was sent by the refs to the medical tent for evaluation. Frustrated, he then left the sideline for the locker room before the game was over.

"Davante was very good today," said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. "But we need more production from everybody. We have other guys out there, and we're going to need a lot of production from a lot of people if we're going to be a good offense."

The Raiders had just 240 yards of total offense, with All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs rushing for a career-low minus-2 yards on nine carries and the Bills winning the time of possession, 40:04-19:56.

Still, Adams' 88th career TD catch meant he has surpassed Larry Fitzgerald for the fifth-most touchdown catches in a player's first 10 NFL seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101) have had more TD catches in their first 10 seasons.