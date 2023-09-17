With the Jaguars driving into the red zone, Chris Jones gets the huge hit on Trevor Lawrence on third down. (0:22)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Andy Reid had high expectations for Chris Jones in his first game back with the Kansas City Chiefs after ending his holdout last week.

Jones exceeded those expectations in the Chiefs' 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"I felt comfortable that he would go in and be able to do his thing, [but] maybe not to that level.'' Reid said. ''He obviously influenced the game in a positive way for us."

Jones had five pressures, 1.5 sacks and knocked down a pass on a steamy Florida day while playing part-time in his first game this season. He lined up in a variety of spots on the defensive line and proved to be tough for the Jaguars to handle, no matter where he lined up.

His full sack came on fourth down late in the second quarter to set up the Chiefs with good field position for their only touchdown drive of the half.

Jones' split sack came in the fourth quarter on third down with the Jaguars inside the Chiefs' 20. The Chiefs forced an incomplete pass on fourth down, and the Jaguars never got the ball back.

"That's what I'm here for, especially plays like that when my number is called,'' Jones said. "For me, it's just another game. No pressure. Most importantly, going out, having fun, enjoying my time back with these guys and making sure we win the game, however that may be.''

Jones was in for 31 of Jacksonville's 64 offensive plays, which ranked fourth among the Chiefs' defensive linemen.

The Chiefs had four sacks, with George Karlaftis also getting 1.5, as the pass rush was more effective than it was in Week 1.

"He looked like the old 9-5 to me,'' said Travis Kelce, referring to Jones by his uniform number.

Kelce played for the first time this season after missing last week's game with a hyperextended knee. His impact on the game wasn't as big as that of Jones, but Kelce still caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes.

"There was no doubt in my mind,'' Kelce said. "I was out there flying around. I wish I could have helped my team out a little bit more than I did. Everything that you saw out there was 100% what I could give and hopefully next week we get even better from it.''