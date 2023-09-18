The Pittsburgh Steelers placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the next four games.

The move was made hours ahead of the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football."

Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury occurred early in the third quarter against the 49ers as Johnson tried to make a cut after picking up a first down at the end of a 26-yard gain. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Johnson was expected to be sidelined for "a few weeks."

"I just put my foot in the ground," Johnson said Thursday. "Fluke incident, it just gave out on me. I can't do nothing about that."

Johnson said that he hadn't experienced any issues with the hamstring during the preseason and that he came out of training camp healthy.

Johnson is Pittsburgh's leading receiver over the past four seasons, averaging 85 receptions a season since being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

The Steelers on Monday also placed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee injury) on injured reserve. McFarland is the Steelers' primary kickoff returner. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who was inactive for the Week 1 loss to the 49ers, will likely be active and take over kick return duties for McFarland on Monday night.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and The Associated Press contributed to this report.