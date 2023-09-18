        <
          Amari Cooper listed as active for Cleveland Browns on MNF

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterSep 18, 2023, 10:59 PM
          PITTSBURGH -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is active for "Monday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite aggravating his groin Saturday in practice.

          Cooper was listed as questionable after leaving practice before it ended Saturday.

          Cooper underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason after playing through a hip injury through the second half of last season. He still led the Browns with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns, playing in every game.

          Last weekend, Cooper caught three passes for 37 yards in Cleveland's 24-3 Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.