The NFL season is still young and a handful of teams accounted for that by making their home debuts in Week 3.
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off that effort by hosting the New York Giants on Thursday for their first game of the season at Levi's Stadium. Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Sterling Shepard and Adoree' Jackson were among the stars to dress for the occasion.
But the heat didn't stop there. Trevor Lawrence opted for a sweet combination heading into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. A rainy morning for the matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens meant sweaters and hoodies were out, but Zay Flowers still showed up fashionable.
The Dallas Cowboys brought out the suits-and-shorts pairing, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the way. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked all business for his first home game of the season, which Taylor Swift attended.
Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 3:
Sunday's best
Gameday fits 🔥— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 24, 2023
Get your tickets to see more at #RockSteelersStyle on Oct. 6 🎟: https://t.co/keHMwzuLvr pic.twitter.com/cBs2PX0c8E
Pullin' up for Primetime pic.twitter.com/rPArtzZbXR— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 24, 2023
Please welcome your hosts for the evening.#PITvsLV | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/xWMngboZBd— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 24, 2023
Okay, Killa 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/u9F7KklWek— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023
QB1 walkin' the walk.@PatrickMahomes | #KCvsCHI pic.twitter.com/CwKPhImKHN— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023
RBs stay fitted 💯 pic.twitter.com/uuWFmsXXEf— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2023
JF1 is in the building 😎 pic.twitter.com/mE9Fq2HCp1— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2023
Never ~ short ~ on swag 😎 pic.twitter.com/O9b2fIQJXo— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 24, 2023
Desert Drip 🌵⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ISV9Mmdu17— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 24, 2023
who rocks the look better 👀 https://t.co/COKRAPGYSl pic.twitter.com/3lyDOZIaiU— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2023
Here's 7️⃣. pic.twitter.com/ebHOCeuFYb— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2023
playing for 2️⃣4️⃣@NickChubb | @Kareemhunt7 pic.twitter.com/SVImzuWeds— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023
can count on Jeremiah to show out 🔥@NFLAfrica | @j_owuu pic.twitter.com/Jhmlo5sKfc— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023
DC & JG pic.twitter.com/etcUfmMGX6— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2023
Let's get Optimus Primal pic.twitter.com/UC5loUSiVm— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2023
1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/IDqL0FXJOM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2023
Pullin' up to Lambeau 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Q3gixQJWtA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2023
QB1 in the building pic.twitter.com/jJbyIkrq1n— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023
hoodie justin pic.twitter.com/t7k0yfgdEU— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023
business casual pic.twitter.com/zjs3EZcYzA— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023
Captain Kirk 🫡 pic.twitter.com/aRcKC4pyKl— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2023
On a mission. 😤#BUFvsWAS | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UzlnONYrIP— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 24, 2023
The intro@Headshoulders | #HOUvsJAX pic.twitter.com/wwKLXsmwGa— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2023
Strictly business. pic.twitter.com/OiRhLn1TKE— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2023
Drippin' outside and inside. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/HpjUhyAZQ6— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2023
.@ZayFlowers clocks in with the fit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WP8Hol6G1s— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
QB1 in the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/zV8esQxrWm— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
'Thursday Night Football'
Pullin' up to primetime pic.twitter.com/gV9IlQbNxG— New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2023
Adoree' 😎 pic.twitter.com/KQPxoO82AM— New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2023
Business trip 💼 pic.twitter.com/a5JINm1VRy— New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2023
September 21, 2023