          NFL Week 3 - T.J. Watt, Travis Kelce and more arrivals

          Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi arrives for the Steelers Sunday Night Football matchup against the Raiders. Pittsburgh Steelers / X
          • ESPN staffSep 24, 2023, 10:55 PM

          The NFL season is still young and a handful of teams accounted for that by making their home debuts in Week 3.

          The San Francisco 49ers kicked off that effort by hosting the New York Giants on Thursday for their first game of the season at Levi's Stadium. Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Sterling Shepard and Adoree' Jackson were among the stars to dress for the occasion.

          But the heat didn't stop there. Trevor Lawrence opted for a sweet combination heading into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. A rainy morning for the matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens meant sweaters and hoodies were out, but Zay Flowers still showed up fashionable.

          The Dallas Cowboys brought out the suits-and-shorts pairing, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the way. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked all business for his first home game of the season, which Taylor Swift attended.

          Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 3:

          Sunday's best

          'Thursday Night Football'