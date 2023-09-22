A rare Andrew Luck appearance came with a surprise on the NFL Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" postgame show.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, participating in a segment after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants, showed up in a Civil War-Esque captain uniform, poking fun at a popular social media meme.

An account on X called "Capt. Andrew Luck" became an internet meme during Luck's playing career. It offered reactions to weekly games or moments in the NFL. The Civil War persona was a play on Luck's shaggy neck beard and short hair, which fans believed resembled a soldier in the 1800s.

Though the account has tweeted just four times since Luck's retirement in 2019, the top pick in the 2012 NFL draft still decided to pay homage.

"I've been great. The war is over," Luck said on the broadcast. "We are in greater pastures in California and life's quite good."

The account, created in December 2015, began tweeting throughout Luck's career. Messages were in letter form and always began with "Dearest mother." A new letter was quickly penned to the dearest mother after Luck's TNF appearance.