Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he expects to play Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a steel plate in a shoe to prevent his injured toe from bending.

St. Brown, who is listed as questionable, hurt the toe in the Lions' overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He said he is used to playing with the steel plate, adding he wore one after an injury during his high school days.

St. Brown missed practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday. He put in a full practice Friday.

A third-year pro, St. Brown has missed just one game in his career. He leads the Lions with 12 catches and 173 yards receiving and has one touchdown this season.