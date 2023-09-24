Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Jerome Ford moves Browns ahead of Titans

CLEVELAND -- Following a series of bizarre plays, the Cleveland Browns finally got in the end zone in the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead over the Tennessee Titans.

Deshaun Watson found Jerome Ford uncovered for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Ford had a cushion of 5 yards when the ball arrived, according to Next Gen Stats.

Jerome had em shook with the hesi 😲#TENvsCLE on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/23lKmVPvSo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023

The Browns scored despite a huge loss earlier on the drive. Watson, while apparently trying to avoid a sack, threw the ball behind him. The Browns recovered the fumble for a 16-yard loss. But on the next play, a Tennessee defensive pass interference call gave Cleveland 37 yards and the drive new life.