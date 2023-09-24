        <
          Chargers get tricky with Keenan Allen 49-yard TD pass to Mike Williams

          • Kris Rhim, ESPNSep 24, 2023, 07:25 PM

          MINNEAPOLIS -- The Los Angeles Chargers' easiest touchdown pass of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings came with a receiver throwing it.

          Chargers receiver Keenan Allen caught a lateral from Justin Herbert behind the line of scrimmage, drawing the Vikings defense in, before he launched the ball to Mike Williams, who was by himself for a 49-yard touchdown.

          Allen became the second player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards while also throwing a 40-yard TD pass in the same game, joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.