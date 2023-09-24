DETROIT -- A wide-open Sam LaPorta marched into the end zone, flashing a No. 1 signal at Ford Field to celebrate the moment. The Detroit Lions' rookie tight end had just scored his first NFL touchdown off a 45-yard-deep middle pass from quarterback Jared Goff at 10:05 in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
First @NFL TD for @Samlaporta!#ATLvsDET |📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lfDQZsKMZ8— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2023
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, LaPorta had 12.0 yards of separation from the nearest defender on his receiving touchdown, which was the most separation on a touchdown for the Lions this season and the second-most open in the NFL this season. The score put Detroit up 10-3 against Atlanta.