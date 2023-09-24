        <
          Lions QB Goff finds with rookie TE Sam LaPorta on 45-yard TD

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNSep 24, 2023, 05:58 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- A wide-open Sam LaPorta marched into the end zone, flashing a No. 1 signal at Ford Field to celebrate the moment. The Detroit Lions' rookie tight end had just scored his first NFL touchdown off a 45-yard-deep middle pass from quarterback Jared Goff at 10:05 in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

          According to NFL Next Gen Stats, LaPorta had 12.0 yards of separation from the nearest defender on his receiving touchdown, which was the most separation on a touchdown for the Lions this season and the second-most open in the NFL this season. The score put Detroit up 10-3 against Atlanta.