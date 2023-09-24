DETROIT -- A wide-open Sam LaPorta marched into the end zone, flashing a No. 1 signal at Ford Field to celebrate the moment. The Detroit Lions' rookie tight end had just scored his first NFL touchdown off a 45-yard-deep middle pass from quarterback Jared Goff at 10:05 in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, LaPorta had 12.0 yards of separation from the nearest defender on his receiving touchdown, which was the most separation on a touchdown for the Lions this season and the second-most open in the NFL this season. The score put Detroit up 10-3 against Atlanta.