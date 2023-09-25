        <
          Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active, expected to start vs. Rams

          Ja'Marr Chase sits down with Michelle Beisner-Buck to discuss the Bengals' rocky start to the season and Joe Burrow's availability. (2:18)

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterSep 25, 2023, 10:51 PM
          CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is active and expected to start Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

          Burrow was listed as questionable with a right calf injury that he reaggravated in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. Backup Jake Browning and practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett are also active.

          Burrow was a game-time decision after dealing with the ailing calf throughout the week. He did not practice Thursday and was a limited participant in practices Friday and Saturday.

          Burrow warmed up and threw passes to receivers before going back to the locker room to get ready for Monday night's game.

          Cincinnati has dropped its first two games for the second straight season and is looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2020, Burrow's rookie season.

          Earlier in the week, Burrow said the early season defeats played a role in the urgency he felt to play against the Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, which Los Angeles won.

          "It's in my head, for sure," Burrow said Thursday. "I'm thinking about it."

          For the Rams, breakout rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who had been questionable with an oblique injury, is also active for the game.