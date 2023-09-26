Bengals QB Joe Burrow tells Laura Rutledge that he's still working toward 100% recovery of his strained calf. (0:56)

The biggest storyline from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season didn't have much to do with football -- but still had plenty to do with X's and O's.

Taylor Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium after much speculation of romance between the superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rocked the web, but it wasn't the only topic that had the NFL world talking.

Here's the top quotes from around the league:

Burrow started against the Los Angeles Rams despite dealing with a right calf injury that had his status for Monday night's Super Bowl LVI rematch in question for most of the week.

Cincinnati managed to win its first game of the season 19-16, but Burrow acknowledged that its offense is a work in progress:

"We got through it."

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown

Quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke about dealing with flu-like symptoms during Philadelphia's 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Eagles wideout revealed that he dealt with a self-inflicted ailment of his own:

"I must say my stomach was hurting. I ate some Takis last night. Never again."

Mahomes knew Kelce had the same objective as his VIP guest's fan base:

"I think [Travis] wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the other Swifties wanted him to."

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Belichick offered his thoughts on the rumored new power couple during his Monday morning appearance on Boston radio station WEEI:

"I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton

Denver suffered a historic 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Payton, who is in his first year as the Broncos head coach spoke on his team's performance:

"Obviously that was embarrassing ... Every once in a while in this league, you get your butt whipped, but this was more than that."

The Cowboys were handed a shocking 28-16 loss by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Their red zone offense was heavily scrutinized, but one of their offensive stars already has a solution:

"There is a quick fix. Got to get in the end zone. That's the quick fix."

Pittsburgh's offense struggled mightily through two games, where they were responsible for just 494 yards, 24 first downs and two touchdowns. Kenny Pickett & Co. bounced back in a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where they picked up 333 yards, 17 first downs and two touchdowns.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team was on track to finding their mojo, while Harris, the team's third year running back acknowledged the team rising to Tomlin's challenge:

"Mike T just be talking s---."

Jackson, who was the final pick of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, is in his sixth season as the Ravens' signal caller. He's racked up plenty of accolades as the 2019 NFL MVP, a two-time Pro Bowler and NFL holder record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

The veteran was asked about Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson listing him as an inspiration early in Week 3 and reflected on his age:

"That made me feel old. ... I'm only 26. Like comparing me, himself and Cam [Newton], it was like, 'Dang. Comparing yourself to me? I'm still young."

The San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants had a small scuffle just before halftime of their Thursday night game where Williams appeared to throw a closed-fist punch at Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

NFL officials said that there wasn't enough evidence to eject Williams and he agreed:

"It was a love tap. It wasn't that hard."