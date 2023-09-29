How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants on 'Monday Night Football'

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this season with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
Week 4 features the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks visiting the 1-2 New York Giants. For more on all Week 4 matchups, check out our game guide.
How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?
Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
The Seahawks-Giants kick off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. Plus, "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning returns this week on ESPN2.
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 5
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 6
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 7
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 10
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 11
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
Week 12
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 14
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)