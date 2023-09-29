How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants on 'Monday Night Football'

Liz Loza considers Daniel Jones a top 14-16 fantasy quarterback option in Week 4 vs. the Seahawks. (0:39)

Can Daniel Jones have a rebound fantasy performance in Week 4? (0:39)

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this season with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 4 features the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks visiting the 1-2 New York Giants. For more on all Week 4 matchups, check out our game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Seahawks-Giants kick off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. Plus, "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning returns this week on ESPN2.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 5

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 6

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 7

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 14

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)