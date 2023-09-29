        <
          Lions' follow Amon-Ra St. Brown TD with David Montgomery score vs. Packers

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNSep 29, 2023, 12:43 AM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A wide-open Amon-Ra St. Brown snagged a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to give the Detroit Lions an early 7-3 edge over the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" at 8:16 in the opening quarter.

          The third-year wide receiver celebrated the catch with a Lambeau Leap into the arms of a group of Lions fans in the stadium. St. Brown scored his 13th career touchdown reception in his 37th career game, which is tied for the fifth-most touchdown catches in that many games by a Lions player in franchise history.

          After missing last week with a thigh injury, running back David Montgomery returned to the starting lineup to help the Lions march down the field again on their next possession.

          He punched in a 3-yard goal-line score with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter to put the Lions ahead 14-3.

          The former Chicago Bears running back has scored a touchdown in all three appearances as a Lion.