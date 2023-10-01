BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, safety Damar Hamlin is expected to be on the team's active roster for the first time this season.

Hamlin has been a healthy scratch for the team's first three games of the year due to the amount of defensive backs on the roster and special teams numbers but has fully participated in practices since late in OTAs. He participated in all three of the team's preseason games.

Poyer was ruled out of the game on Friday with a knee injury, which he suffered in the Bills' 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders. The injury led Poyer to miss the entire week of practice.

Backup safety Taylor Rapp, a free agent addition this offseason, is expected to start in his place alongside veteran safety Micah Hyde, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury but does not carry an injury designation going into the game. Sean McDermott described Poyer's injury on Thursday as "day to day."

Hamlin's role would be on special teams and as a backup alongside defensive back Cam Lewis. He started 13 games in place of Hyde last year after he suffered a season-ending neck injury.

In his third NFL season after being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2021, Hamlin has not played in a regular season game since suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin and the Bills announced that he was physically cleared to return to football in the spring.

During training camp, Hamlin spoke about a desire to make his return privately but also wants to use his platform to help others. He has dedicated time throughout the offseason to spreading the importance of CPR education and the use of AEDs.

"I wish I could do this process under a rock ... just to myself and pop out whenever I felt like I was super, super duper, you know, ready to be a Pro Bowler," Hamlin said in July. "But I think it's power in being out here every day and doing my process in front of the world, and I always wanted to stand for something bigger than myself. It was my goal my whole life."