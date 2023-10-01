NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans found a way to bring life to the home crowd at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
Henry broke multiple tackles and rambled 29 yards in the second quarter before throwing 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Whyle on the next possession to make it 24-3 right before halftime in Week 4.
The pass play had defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons start out at fullback and then line up as a tackle eligible. Henry took the handoff, ran to his right then threw a jump pass as he found Whyle. It was Henry's fourth touchdown pass of his career.
Henry finished the half with 72 rushing yards on 10 carries and the two scores.
