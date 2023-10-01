        <
        >

          Titans RB Henry follows 29-yard TD run with TD pass

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNOct 1, 2023, 06:47 PM
            Close
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD" and you can follow him on Twitter: @TDavenport_NFL.
            Follow on Twitter

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans found a way to bring life to the home crowd at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

          Henry broke multiple tackles and rambled 29 yards in the second quarter before throwing 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Whyle on the next possession to make it 24-3 right before halftime in Week 4.

          The pass play had defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons start out at fullback and then line up as a tackle eligible. Henry took the handoff, ran to his right then threw a jump pass as he found Whyle. It was Henry's fourth touchdown pass of his career.

          Henry finished the half with 72 rushing yards on 10 carries and the two scores.