EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter against the New York Jets on running back Isiah Pacheco's 48-yard touchdown run on "Sunday Night Football."

The play was the longest of the New Jersey native's NFL career.

On the next possession, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray. It was his 200th career touchdown pass, making him the fastest player to that mark. He did it in 84 games. Dan Marino, the previous record holder, did it in 89.

The Week 4 touchdowns gave the Chiefs 10 straight scoring drives with Mahomes at quarterback going back to last week's game against the Chicago Bears. Harrison Butker kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Chiefs in the opening drive.