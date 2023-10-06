Pat McAfee can't contain his excitement for the possible return of the Bills' Von Miller in a London matchup vs. the Jaguars. (1:29)

LONDON -- Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said they are taking Von Miller's return to the football field "one day at a time" after opening Miller's 21-day practice window Wednesday and said he doesn't know whether Miller will be available for Sunday's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miller was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, and after the team arrived in London early Friday morning, he was out there for the team's walk-through. He is officially questionable for the game. The pass-rusher is in his second year with the Bills and is coming off a right ACL injury, suffered on Thanksgiving, that ultimately required surgery.

"I think the biggest thing is the first day when you're coming off an injury like that, you want to get through it," McDermott said. "I applaud him for making it through that first practice because that's a milestone in and of itself because of the months and months and the hours of rehab. So, I think that's really where we're at. I think Day 2 was better than Day 1. He looked like he was getting more comfortable."

Miller, 34, said he was physically cleared by Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed his surgery, two days before a decision had to be reached Aug. 29 on whether he was starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. Prioritizing Miller's health overall and availability for the later part of the season and playoffs, the Bills elected to hold him out for at least the first four games, with general manager Brandon Beane saying after the decision was made: "Von was ready, he's ready to play ball and that you can ultimately put that one on me." Having Miller for the long haul remains an emphasis.

From the potting shed at The Grove, where the team is practicing outside of London, Miller said Friday he gave himself a 94.5% chance to play Sunday.

"I think that's a safe bet. It's been a long road to recovery," Miller said on playing. "Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today, and I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there for sure."

Whenever Miller does get back out on the field in a game, playing a limited amount and working his way up will be the likely course.

"I don't expect me to jump right into things," Miller said. "But I expect to just put my toe in a little bit and then work my way out to the deep end so I can start swimming, but it's a brutal sport, it's a fun sport and I'm sure it'll take some time for me to get where I want to be."

The Bills will be without starting defensive end Greg Rousseau, who has three sacks and four quarterback hits this season, vs. the Jaguars as he has been ruled out with a foot injury suffered in last week's game vs. the Dolphins, but McDermott said his absence will not impact the decision on Miller. Starting second-year cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) is also questionable for the game vs. the Jaguars.

Without Miller, the Bills' defense has played well through four games, leading the league in takeaways (11), tied for first in sacks (16) and allowing the second-fewest points per game (13.8).

The two-time Super Bowl champion played in every game leading up to his injury last season and, despite being in only 11 games, finished the year tied for the team lead in sacks (eight) with Rousseau and led the team with 38 pressures. He also led the team in pass rush win rate (23.6%) and pressure percentage (14.5%).

Whether he makes his return in Week 5 or in the future, Miller will add to an already strong defense.

"He's the ultimate closer," quarterback Josh Allen said this week. "So, whenever he's ready to go, we're going to welcome him back with open arms and put him back there and hopefully he can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback. ... It's a very, very good unit adding a very, very good player. One of the greatest to play."