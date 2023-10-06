PITTSBURGH -- Less than a week since sustaining a bone bruise to his left knee, quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Pickett, who exited the loss to the Houston Texans in the third quarter, was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game. Pickett practiced Wednesday with a hefty brace on his left knee, but wore only a calf sleeve in the final two practices where he was a full participant.

"I'm confident with the plan that we have that by Sunday, I'll feel a lot better and be good to go," Pickett said Wednesday.

Pickett said he was initially concerned he sustained a more serious injury based on what doctors told him.

"Got lucky that it was what it was," he said.

Not only is Pickett good to go Sunday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Pickett's injury wouldn't cause limitations in the game plan. While Pickett will play Sunday, the team will be without three other offensive starters. Guard James Daniels, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and Pat Freiermuth are all out, paving the way for younger players to get action against the Ravens. Rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones is expected to get his first start at left tackle, while guard Nate Herbig is expected to get his second start of the season. Rookie Darnell Washington and second-year tight end Rodney Williams, who hasn't played in an NFL game, are also in line for more work with Freiermuth sidelined. Punter Pressley Harvin is also out for the second week in a row, giving veteran Brad Wing his second start since 2017.

Pass-rusher Alex Highsmith is listed as questionable with a groin injury he said popped up at the end of Wednesday's practice. Though he didn't practice Thursday and was limited Friday, Highsmith said he expects to play Sunday.