Colts' Zack Moss rips off 56-yard TD run against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running back Zack Moss got the Indianapolis Colts on the board with a 56-yard touchdown run, which put the Colts ahead 7-3 against the Tennessee Titans late in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

Moss took a handoff from quarterback Anthony Richardson, then planted quickly to explode through a massive hole created by left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly. A second-level block by guard Will Fries helped clear the path after Moss hit the hole, allowing him to merely outrun the defense on his way to the end zone.

Zack Moss is GONE. 💨



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/hBSmZKwDsv — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2023

Entering Sunday, the Titans were allowing 70.8 rushing yards per game this season. After Moss' score, the Colts already had 74 rushing yards. Moss' 56-yard run is the longest the Titans' defense has allowed since the 2022 season opener.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut Sunday after spending four weeks on the physically unable to perform list, but Moss is still expected to get most of the work at running back while Taylor rounds into form.