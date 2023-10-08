DETROIT -- Even without wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions offense jumped out to a fast start with a 42-yard touchdown from David Montgomery on their opening drive Sunday.
Montgomery's score capped a three-play, 1:17-minute drive in which they took a 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.
Before Montgomery's touchdown, Goff connected on a 23-yard pass to Kalif Raymond over the middle, then a 16-yard pass to veteran Marvin Jones Jr.
Montgomery's rushing touchdown was the second-longest of his career. He previously scored on a 80-yarder in 2020 against the Houston Texans, which is his only other rushing touchdown longer than 30 yards.
Picking up right where he left off @MontgomerDavid 💪#CARvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/LHtAI2K532— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023