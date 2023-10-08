        <
        

          Panthers' Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterOct 8, 2023, 06:07 PM
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013. You can follow Newton on Twitter at @DNewtonespn.
          DETROIT -- Panthers rookie left guard Chandler Zavala suffered a neck injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

          Zavala is alert and has movement in all of his extremities, a team spokesman said.

          Zavala went down on a first-and-10 play from the Carolina 25-yard line with 4:44 left in the quarter. He laid motionless face down on the turf until medical staff rolled him over.

          They eventually placed him on a spine board and put him on a golf cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as the cart left the field.

          The injury occurred on a run play in which Chuba Hubbard gained 1 yard with the Panthers down 14-0. Teammates quickly moved toward the sideline as medical staff evaluated the 6-foot-3, 322-pound player.

          The entire Carolina team and staff gathered around their teammate as he was loaded onto the cart.

          Zavala was a fourth-round pick out of NC State. He is the son of Demetrio Zavala, a frequent contestant on the Food Network's cooking show "Chopped.''