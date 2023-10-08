INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the week leading up to Cooper Kupp's return from a hamstring injury, the question surrounding the Los Angeles Rams was what that meant for rookie sensation Puka Nacua.

But Nacua showed he is still a big part of this game plan when quarterback Matthew Stafford found him for a 22-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles the lead in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was Stafford's second long throw of the drive, as the quarterback also found Kupp for a 39-yard catch-and-run. It was Nacua's second touchdown catch in as many weeks; he also had the game winner against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Nacua entered Sunday with 39 receptions through four games, which had already surpassed the NFL record for receptions through a player's first five career games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Nacua's touchdown catch, his third reception of the game, also gave the fifth-round pick the record for the most receptions through six games. The score gave the Rams a 14-10 lead.