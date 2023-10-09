CHICAGO -- The Bears have been down a member of their defensive coaching staff for the past four weeks because of the absence and then sudden resignation of coordinator Alan Williams on Sept. 20.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that he plans to continue calling defensive plays but is looking to hire a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting of Chicago's future opponents.

"It would give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent," Eberflus said. "Just to get another set of eyes for advancing for us in that."

The coach said he has been looking at "a few" candidates and hopes to find someone with knowledge of the Tampa-2 system Chicago runs and experience with other schemes. Eberflus said he has not determined whether his ideal candidate will work alongside his staff at Halas Hall or remotely.

"I think you try to find a guy that has both," Eberflus said. "Because he has to have some similarities because he knows the scheme but also has different experiences to think outside the box, which brings new, fresh perspective in. So, I think both things are always good."

Eberflus added that while he talks regularly to longtime NFL defensive coach Rod Marinelli, whom he worked with in Dallas from 2013 to '17, the 74-year-old is not a candidate for the job.

"He's very comfortable in retirement," Eberflus said. "He's out in Vegas right now. We talk weekly though for sure."

Chicago ended its 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders last Thursday. The Bears' defense held an opponent under 25 points for the first time since Oct. 13, 2022. Through five weeks, the Bears rank 30th in points allowed per game (31.4).