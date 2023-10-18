How long before 31 QBs earn Purdy's $870K?

Open Extended Reactions

Brock Purdy has gone from the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL draft to entrenched starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have a regular-season record of of 10-1 since he took over the starting quarterback job in Week 14 last season, and he ranks first in the NFL this season with a QBR of 76.9. Entering Monday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), Purdy is arguably the NFL's best value -- at $870,000, his 2023 total cash compensation (salary plus bonuses) is tied for last among Week 1 QB starters.

How many game minutes does it take for the 31 other starting QBs with the majority of Week 1 snaps to match Purdy's earnings?

