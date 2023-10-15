        <
          49ers' McCaffrey extends TD streak to 15 against Browns

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 05:40 PM
          CLEVELAND -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't wait long to add to his ever-expanding streak of games with a touchdown.

          Two minutes and 44 seconds into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, McCaffrey caught a short shovel pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, bounced to the left side and maneuvered through traffic for a 13-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive.

          For McCaffrey, Week 6 marked 15 games in a row, including playoffs, that he's reached the end zone. That ties him with O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only Lenny Moore's mark of 17.

          McCaffrey has scored 22 touchdowns in his first 20 games with the Niners since arriving in a trade on Oct. 21, 2022. Only Randy Moss has scored more touchdowns (25) in his first 20 games with a team since the 1970 merger.

          The Niners have now scored 38 points on opening drives this season, most in the NFL.