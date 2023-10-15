        <
        >

          Derek Carr threads the needle to Rashid Shaheed on 34-yard TD

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 05:59 PM
          HOUSTON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has never had a problem going right back to one of his playmakers after something went wrong. That worked out well for him and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on Sunday.

          Carr connected with Shaheed for a 34-yard touchdown just two plays after an apparent miscommunication almost ended in disaster. Carr's attempt to target Shaheed down the sideline was almost picked off by Texans cornerback Steven Nelson, who would have had a potential pick-six if he had made the catch.

          Carr went right back to Shaheed wideout on third-and-7. They were on the same page this time, with the speedy wideout besting Nelson by several steps to haul in the score, tying the game 7-7 with 0:18 left in the first quarter.

          It was Shaheed's second touchdown of the season, matching his total from his rookie campaign last year.