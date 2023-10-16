Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a high right ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, putting his availability in the coming weeks in question, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Turron Davenport on Monday.

Speaking earlier Monday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the ankle injury is similar to the one Tannehill initially suffered last season.

"Ryan will get treatment around the clock," Vrabel said. "This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week."

Last season's injury caused Tannehill to miss two games and eventually required surgery after he reinjured the ankle -- landing him on injured reserve.

Tannehill will not require surgery for this year's injury, however, a source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Tuesday.

The Titans are on a bye week, which the team will use for backups Malik Willis and Will Levis to throw and prepare in case Tannehill is unable to face the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29.

On Sunday, Tannehill injured his right ankle and was taken out in the third quarter of the 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

Tennessee hosts the Falcons when it returns from the bye in Week 8. Vrabel said Tannehill will be the starter if he's healthy.

Willis came on in relief for Tannehill against the Ravens and completed 4 of his 5 pass attempts for 74 yards. Willis has been the backup quarterback all season, with 2023 second-round pick Levis serving as the No. 3.

Vrabel didn't make it clear who would start if Tannehill is not available.

"It will be one of those two guys if Ryan can't go," Vrabel said. "We'll see how they continue to practice. "