Former Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones was arrested for the second time in less than a month in Las Vegas for allegedly violating a protective order, according to police and court records.

Jones, 33, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center. He has since posted bond, records show.

Details of Tuesday's arrest were not made available.

Jones was arrested on two counts of the same charge Sept. 29 after burning items that didn't belong to him in the backyard of a residence belonging to a woman with whom he shares a son. He is due back in court on Dec. 4.

He was on the Raiders' non-football injury list at the time but was immediately released by the team following the Sept. 29 arrest.

Last month's arrest was the culmination of a week during which Jones said he was released from a court-ordered mental health hold, taken against his will and injected with an unspecified drug.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Las Vegas as a free agent in March 2022, and he restructured his contract in April to lower his base salary to $1.165 million by converting some of the money due to a bonus. He recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 15 games last season, his first with the Raiders.

He also has played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals over his career.