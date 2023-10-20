Mike Greenberg and Sal Paolantonio debate who will finish with the 1-seed in the NFC. (0:59)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to coach Dan Campbell, after a hamstring injury sidelined the rookie for the past two weeks.

"He looks good. Yeah, I think he's going to be a go," Campbell said Friday. "He looked pretty good yesterday."

Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 draft, had missed the past two weeks of practice before returning to action on a limited basis this week.

He said it felt "weird" to miss two games but he stayed engaged by attending team meetings and working out individually after practice while in constant communication with teammates. Gibbs was close to returning for last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still felt resistance with the hamstring and said the extra week "really helped a lot."

Detroit's running back room has taken a hit with leading rusher David Montgomery likely out for "a little bit" because of a rib cartilage injury, according to Campbell. The Lions improved to 5-1 with their 20-6 victory over the Buccaneers but were held to a season-low 40 rushing yards.

Campbell expects Gibbs to take on the heavy workload immediately in Baltimore.

"Certainly, I think he's going to need to take the load of it. We're just going to have to see where he's at," Campbell said. "I'd like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him. So we'll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he's got to go. And he's ready."

Gibbs said he is embracing the idea of getting 18 to 20 touches with Montgomery out.

"It shows that they trust me," Gibbs said. "So I take pride in that, to be trusted throughout the coaching staff and my teammates, so I'm thankful for them."

In four games, Gibbs has 39 carries for 179 yards, which is the second most on the team. Gibbs also has 14 receptions for 70 yards.