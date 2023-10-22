        <
          Bucs' Mayfield finds Evans for a 40-yard TD vs. Falcons

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterOct 22, 2023, 05:45 PM
          TAMPA, Fla. -- Three minutes and 21 seconds after the Atlanta Falcons grabbed an early lead on a Desmond Ridder 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded with a touchdown of their own to make it 7-7 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

          Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield found wide receiver Mike Evans, who ran a go route along the left sideline, for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Evans beat cornerback A.J. Terrell one-on-one on the play.

          It was Evans' fourth touchdown catch of the season and 85th of his career, which now ties him with Lance Alworth, Hines Ward and Paul Warfield for 18th most.

          It was Evans' fourth straight home game with a touchdown, one shy of the longest streak in Bucs history. That streak has been achieved three times, including by Evans in 2021, according to ESPN Stats & Information.