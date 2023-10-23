Open Extended Reactions

Tight matchups marked the Week 7 slate in the 2023 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons needed a walk-off field goal from Younghoe Koo to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots took down their division rivals Buffalo Bills after a late Mac Jones touchdown pass. A 4th down stop sealed the New York Giants' win over the Washington Commanders.

Here are the top trolls from Week 7:

The Ravens scored 35 straight points to win their second straight game.

Lamar Jackson had four total touchdowns while throwing for 357 yards. Baltimore had 503 total yards, the 10th time in franchise history the Ravens have had at least 500 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Lions came into the game without running back David Montgomery and their offense took a hit. Detroit QB Jared Goff had an inefficient day, completing 33 of 53 passes for 284 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs had just 68 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Baltimore used a popular lyric from Detroit-born rapper Eminem to troll the Lions.

The Browns had just 316 yards of offense, but a Kareem Hunt touchdown with 15 seconds remaining was more than enough for the win.

Deshaun Watson exited the game early and PJ Walker stepped in under center. Cleveland relied on its rushing attack with Hunt and Jerome Ford scoring at least one touchdown.

With no Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew had two rushing and passing touchdowns to pair with 305 passing yards. Jonathan Taylor ran for 75 yards and scored himself.

The Browns posted a creative video to troll the Colts after the game.

Indy recovers another precious artifact pic.twitter.com/YCT8foMVCD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2023

Coming off a bye week, the Steelers offense woke up late to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure a win.

Kenny Pickett had 230 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren also added a ground touchdown themselves. Pittsburgh's defense held the Rams to no points in the fourth and 354 total yards.

The Steelers took the W on the field as well as off of it with a creative troll on social media.

W COMING HOME WITH US pic.twitter.com/1GTCqpRyWz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

After two weeks in London, the Jaguars didn't miss a beat, returning to defeat the Saints on the road for their fourth win in a row.

Travis Etienne Jr. had two touchdowns while Trevor Lawrence threw for 204 yards and a touchdown on an efficient 20-of-29. Jacksonville's defense held New Orleans to just 3-of-18 on third-down conversions.

The Jaguars pulled through with the win then trolled the Saints twice.