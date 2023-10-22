Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 46-yard touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling made his first catch for the Kansas City Chiefs in the last two games a big one. Valdes-Scantling caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes early in the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 10-3 lead over the Chargers.

Valdes-Scantling is a starter but had just seven receptions this season coming into the Chargers game. He was held without a catch in last week's game against the Denver Broncos. But he scored his first touchdown of the season by getting open down field on a Mahomes scramble.

Valdes-Scantling was 22 yards down field at the time of the catch. Prior to that throws, Mahomes had been 8-of-23 with zero touchdowns and three interceptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield this season.