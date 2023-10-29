Will Levis, DeAndre Hopkins hook up for 2 TDs to lead Titans

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Will Levis was making his first NFL start Sunday, but the Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback was savvy enough to know where to go with the football as he fired two touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.

With 5:27 left in the second quarter, Levis found Hopkins matched up against Falcons linebacker Nate Landman on a crossing route. Levis delivered a strike that hit Hopkins in stride before he made his way to the end zone for a 16-yard TD and a 14-3 lead.

The Falcons took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter when Levis dropped back and launched a deep pass to Hopkins for a 47-yard touchdown. Hopkins and Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell got tangled up as the ball was traveling, allowing the veteran receiver to create some separation and haul in the pass. Terrell lobbied for an offensive pass interference penalty, but it wasn't called.

The touchdown was Hopkins' first with the Titans and Levis' first of his career. Levis got the start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, who has a right high ankle sprain.

Hopkins snapped a drought of nine games without a receiving touchdown, dating back to last season.