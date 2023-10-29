Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins fans waited seven months for this moment.

In his season debut, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, drawing explosive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ramsey missed the team's first seven games of the season after injuring his left meniscus on the second day of training camp in July. He returned to the practice field last week and was officially activated prior to Sunday's game.

The first half was largely quiet for Ramsey; he wasn't targeted until there were two minutes left in the second quarter. The former All-Pro baited Jones into attempting a pass to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the flat, then jumped the route and returned it 49 yards to the Patriots' 40-yard line.

Miami would settle for a 30-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to take a 17-7 first half lead.

Prior to that, the Dolphins got on the board for the first time via their bread-and-butter play -- "Tyreek Go Deep."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found the NFL's leading receiver Tyreek Hill for a 42-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter against the Patriots, his league-leading eighth receiving touchdown of the season.

Facing second-and-6 from the Patriots' 42-yard line, Hill ran right by cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Marte Mapu, hitting a top speed of 20.7 miles per hour according to Next Gen Stats. Hill tracked the ball in the end zone, making an over-the-shoulder catch to tie the game.

The score marked a bounce-back effort from Tagovailoa, who threw an interception on Miami's previous drive that led to a Patriots touchdown. Hill sat at 944 receiving yards for the season after the touchdown and needs just 56 yards to become the first receiver in the league to hit 1,000 yards.