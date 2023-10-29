Eagles' A.J. Brown leaps over Commanders defender for 16-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. - Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is giving off Megatron vibes.

He entered Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders having posted 125 or more receiving yards in his past five games -- a feat only he and former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson have pulled off since the AFL-NFL merger.

Brown's touchdown late in the second quarter brought back memories of Johnson. With the Eagles set up at the Commanders' 16-yard line, quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back on first down and tossed a pass to the left corner of the end zone. Brown was well-covered by Benjamin St-Juste -- he had just 0.7 yards of separation at the time of the catch, per ESPN Stats & Information -- but he leapt and snared the ball one-handed before falling to the ground to cut Washington's lead to four.

Brown has 12 receiving touchdowns of 15-plus yards since the start of last season, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders ' Davante Adams for the most in the NFL.