Divisional battles headlined Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 31-17. The Philadelphia Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win against the Washington Commanders. After starting 0-6, the Carolina Panthers won their first game, beating their AFC South foe Houston Texans 15-13.

Despite all the history in those matchups, most of the top trolls this week came from non-divisional games.

Here are the best virtual jabs of Week 8:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made noise when he referred to the Steelers' terrible towels as "little yellow towels" last Thursday.

Lawrence backed up his words, throwing for 292 yards and one touchdown. Travis Etienne Jr. accounted for 149 total yards plus a touchdown as Pittsburgh's offense mustered up just 261 yards.

After an interception in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard celebrated by waving a terrible towel. The Jaguars did more trolling on social media after their fifth straight win, bringing Steelers WR George Pickens into it too after he called out Jacksonville for its "hope defense."

The Jets went scoreless in the second and third quarter but hit a last-second field goal to force overtime against the injury-riddled Giants.

The Jets had just one touchdown, a 50-yard catch and run by Breece Hall, but hung around against the Giants' third string quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Giants threw the ball just seven times in the game with Saquon Barkley handling 36 carries.

Greg Zuerlein's winning kick gave the Jets their third win in a row. New York made sure to hand the Giants an L on and off the field with its social media post.

After a slow start to the season, the Bengals are finally gaining steam. Cincinnati forced three turnovers, all by 49ers QB Brock Purdy, to win its third game in a row.

Joe Burrow threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a season-high 43 yards on the ground. Ja'Marr Chase also had 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals made sure to troll San Francisco after leaving the Bay Area with a win.

Going home with the gold 👋 pic.twitter.com/qfSbzYTH1a — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 29, 2023

The Broncos' underdog victory snaps a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs.

Kansas City had five turnovers, including three by Patrick Mahomes, marking the most in the Andy Reid era, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Mahomes also had no passing touchdowns and two interceptions for the second time in his career.

Russell Wilson had 114 passing yards and three touchdowns, the third game this season he's had at least three passing touchdowns.

Denver made sure to troll its division rival on social media.

The Ravens notched their third win in a row with a stout rushing attack against the Cardinals.

Gus Edwards ran for three touchdowns and 80 yards, becoming the fifth different player in Ravens history with three rush touchdowns in a game. Lamar Jackson had 157 yards and a passing touchdown as Baltimore's defense kept Arizona in check with two forced turnovers.

The Ravens had some fun after the game, trolling the Cardinals after they called Jackson a running back during the offseason.

After falling behind 24-17, the Eagles scored three touchdowns in a row to seal the win.

Jalen Hurts had 319 passing yards plus a season-high four passing touchdowns. The Commanders had 472 total yards but scored just 14 points in the second half.

Philadelphia had a Halloween-themed troll on social media.