INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers struck first in their Sunday night matchup against the Chicago Bears with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler in the first quarter. Ekeler caught a screen pass from Justin Herbert and sprinted down the left sideline before running over Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on his way to the end zone. The touchdown put the Chargers up 7-0.

Ekeler missed three games earlier this season with a high right ankle sprain, and since returning in Week 6, he hadn't looked like himself. He totaled 108 yards from scrimmage over the past two games, the fewest he'd recorded in a two-game span since 2018. But with the Chargers' first score, Ekeler appeared to be back.