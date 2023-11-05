Browns' Amari Cooper catches ricocheted pass for touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his return from a shoulder injury -- albeit with a little bit of luck.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback's pass from the Arizona 11-yard line was batted up in the air by Dante Stills. Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson appeared to have a bead on it as he was coming down on Watson's slant attempt to Amari Cooper. But off the deflection, the pass shot up over Stills' head and into the arms of Cooper in the end zone, giving the Browns a 10-point lead in the second quarter.

Watson was making just his second start since Sept. 24 because of an injured rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.