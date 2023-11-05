Ravens' Gus Edwards ties team record with second TD vs. Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is reaching the end zone at a franchise-record pace.

Edwards powered his way to a 3-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to stake the Ravens to a 14-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks. With six touchdowns in his past three games, Edwards tied the mark for most TDs in a three-game span in Ravens history. The others to do so are Marcus Robinson (2003) and Willis McGahee (2009).

This was Edwards' second touchdown of the game -- he scored on a 4-yard run earlier in the second quarter --- and his sixth in a span of his past 33 carries. Edwards also set a personal single-season high with his seventh touchdown of 2023.

The Ravens turned to Edwards after starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.