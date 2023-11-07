        <
        >

          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Chargers vs. Jets

          Arnold assesses Peyton's 'I'll be back' impression (0:51)

          Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Peyton Manning's "I'll be back" impression and suggests the delivery be more dramatic. (0:51)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNNov 7, 2023, 01:51 AM

          Peyton and Eli are back again for a Week 9 edition of "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football" in New York.

          The New York Jets have already appeared on "ManningCast" this season -- a wild Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills that included Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and a walk-off Jets win. That was the first time the Jets were on the alternative broadcast. Tonight will be the "ManningCast" debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.

          Peyton and Eli will be joined by three first-time guests -- actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and former Jets No. 1 overall pick Keyshawn Johnson.

          Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 9:

          Arnold joins the perfect prediction panel

          Trevor sees what he'd look like with Peyton's haircut

          Arnold feeds his donkey live

          Peyton shows off the quarterback signals