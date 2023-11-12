Brock Purdy finds George Kittle for 66-yard touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers allowing the fewest explosive plays in the league. That was still apparent through the first half but took a dramatic turn on the second snap of the third quarter.

Facing second-and-1 at their own 34, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back to throw with Jacksonville pressure closing in on him. Despite the pressure, Purdy stood firm in the pocket and saw tight end George Kittle coming clear down the right sideline.

Purdy lofted a throw right on the mark to Kittle just as he separated from linebacker Devin Lloyd. As Lloyd fell, Kittle hauled the ball in, ran most of the way and then walked the rest for a 66-yard touchdown.

Jake Moody's extra point made it 20-3 with 14:10 left in the third quarter.

The touchdown was Kittle's longest since Week 14 of 2018 when he had a career-long 85-yard score against the Denver Broncos. It was also San Francisco's longest pass play since an 83-yarder to Deebo Samuel in Week 8 of 2021 and the longest regular-season touchdown pass of Purdy's young career.