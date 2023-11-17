Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Though it's doesn't exist on the current McDonald's menu, Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has invented a new item.

He dubs it the "Oreo McFlurry Double."

Williams' meal went viral during Tuesday's off-day when he posted a photo of an Oreo McFlurry atop his cheeseburger to his Instagram story, which drew mixed reviews.

Williams rates the meal a 10 out of 10, despite some folks on social media calling it bizarre.

"It was cool. It was good," Williams said during Thursday's practice. "I think y'all should try it. It's called the Oreo McFlurry Double."

Jameson Williams' 'Oreo McFlurry Double' creation. Jameson Williams/Instagram

Williams hasn't always topped his hamburger patties with an Oreo McFlurry, though. The 22-year-old said he first thought of the idea "a little minute ago" with one of his brothers but had a hard time finding a working McFlurry machine in the Detroit locations.

So, when he found one, he took advantage of the moment.

"You know the McDonald's McFlurry machine ain't always working so you've gotta find one that's working," Williams said. "I went to the McDonald's on Jefferson [Avenue], and it wasn't working like the first two or three times, but the other day after practice, we watched film as a receiving group, and I just went up there and got it."

#Lions WR Jameson Williams recently went viral for posting a McDonald's creation that he dubs the "Oreo McFlurry Double." He rates it a 10/10. "It was good, I think y'all should try it," he said. pic.twitter.com/LToQ1ysLzk — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 16, 2023

This wasn't the first time that Williams has shared one of his nontraditional food combinations via social media. Earlier this year, he also went viral for sharing a picture of Flamin' Hot Cheetos layered with queso cheese sauce.

However, it hasn't crossed Williams' mind to combine the queso Flamin' Hot Cheetos with the Oreo McFlurry Double.

"Nah, nah. I'm not going to do that one," he said, laughing.