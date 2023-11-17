        <
          Jameson Williams raves about 'Oreo McFlurry Double' creation

          Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs in action against the New York Giants during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images
          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNNov 17, 2023, 12:13 AM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Though it's doesn't exist on the current McDonald's menu, Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has invented a new item.

          He dubs it the "Oreo McFlurry Double."

          Williams' meal went viral during Tuesday's off-day when he posted a photo of an Oreo McFlurry atop his cheeseburger to his Instagram story, which drew mixed reviews.

          Williams rates the meal a 10 out of 10, despite some folks on social media calling it bizarre.

          "It was cool. It was good," Williams said during Thursday's practice. "I think y'all should try it. It's called the Oreo McFlurry Double."

          Williams hasn't always topped his hamburger patties with an Oreo McFlurry, though. The 22-year-old said he first thought of the idea "a little minute ago" with one of his brothers but had a hard time finding a working McFlurry machine in the Detroit locations.

          So, when he found one, he took advantage of the moment.

          "You know the McDonald's McFlurry machine ain't always working so you've gotta find one that's working," Williams said. "I went to the McDonald's on Jefferson [Avenue], and it wasn't working like the first two or three times, but the other day after practice, we watched film as a receiving group, and I just went up there and got it."

          This wasn't the first time that Williams has shared one of his nontraditional food combinations via social media. Earlier this year, he also went viral for sharing a picture of Flamin' Hot Cheetos layered with queso cheese sauce.

          However, it hasn't crossed Williams' mind to combine the queso Flamin' Hot Cheetos with the Oreo McFlurry Double.

          "Nah, nah. I'm not going to do that one," he said, laughing.