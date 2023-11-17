Bengals' Joe Burrow hurt after passing for a TD vs. Ravens

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Cincinnati Bengals' first touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" might have come at a steep price.

In the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Joe Burrow found running back Joe Mixon for a 4-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 10-7 lead.

But after the play, Burrow appeared to be favoring his right hand. After an evaluation on the sideline, Burrow went to the locker room. In the middle of the next drive, he was officially ruled questionable to return with what the team called a right wrist injury.