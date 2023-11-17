        <
          Bengals' Joe Burrow hurt after passing for a TD vs. Ravens

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterNov 17, 2023, 02:30 AM
              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
          BALTIMORE -- The Cincinnati Bengals' first touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" might have come at a steep price.

          In the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Joe Burrow found running back Joe Mixon for a 4-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 10-7 lead.

          But after the play, Burrow appeared to be favoring his right hand. After an evaluation on the sideline, Burrow went to the locker room. In the middle of the next drive, he was officially ruled questionable to return with what the team called a right wrist injury.