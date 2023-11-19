Open Extended Reactions

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, will play in this AFC East matchup, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Wilson is nursing an injured right elbow, but he told reporters Friday that he was leaning toward playing.

"It's doing better," Wilson said after practice. "I'm feeling good, so we're going to rock this weekend."

Wilson suffered the injury in last week's 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he returned to the game and finished with nine catches for 93 yards.

In that loss, Wilson was called upon to execute a trick play -- a wide receiver pass -- even after he received medical attention for his elbow. He threw a wobbly, off-target pass out of bounds, missing an open Allen Lazard. Wilson admitted the injury affected his throw.

"I'm not going to fake it," he said. "I wish I could've thrown that thing because that was a touchdown."

This is a pivotal game for the Jets (4-5), who have dropped two straight, and they absolutely need Wilson on the field. He leads the team with 55 catches for 642 yards and two touchdowns and has accounted for 35% of their receiving yardage.