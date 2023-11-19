Jaylen Warren gets Steelers on the board with 74-yard touchdown run

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Running back Jaylen Warren wasted little time jump-starting the Steelers offense in the second half, scooting 74 yards down the field for the Steelers' first score of the afternoon just 50 seconds into the third quarter, pulling the Steelers within three, 10-7.

Warren slipped through the Cleveland Browns' vaunted defense when Greg Newsome II missed the first tackle. Warren's 74-yard run went down as the third-longest rush where a player went untouched. Center Mason Cole helped block downfield, but Warren did most of the work as he hit the seam and accelerated.

The 74-yard rushing touchdown is the fourth-longest of the season in the NFL, and the longest rushing touchdown scored by a Steeler since Willie Parker's 75-yard run in Super Bowl XL vs the Seahawks.