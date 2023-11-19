Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- If you're going to play off Tyreek Hill, you'd better be ready to run.

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver snagged a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa late in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, who gave him a 10-yard cushion at the line of scrimmage, according to Next Gen Stats.

Hill ran a post in front of backpedaling Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters, caught the ball at the 25-yard line and sprinted untouched into the end zone. Hill had 4.4 yards of separation on the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, for his ninth touchdown of the season.

The NFL's leader in receiving yards now also leads in receiving touchdowns. It also marked his league-leading sixth touchdown catch of at least 35 yards, and Tagovailoa's 19th-straight game with a touchdown pass -- the longest active streak in the NFL.