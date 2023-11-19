Texans' Tank Dell caps 120-yard half with TD grab from C.J. Stroud

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON-- The MVP talk for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will continue to grow with plays like the one he made during the two-minute drive in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

With 34 seconds left in the second quarter, the Texans were on the Cardinals' 40-yard line.

Stroud dropped back and looked left. He ran out of a collapsing pocket, looked right, and quickly pointed to receiver Tank Dell to run toward the end zone with Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck barreling toward the No. 2 pick.

But Stroud floated a pass that traveled 52.5 yards in the air and had a catch probability of 25.2%, according to the Next Gen Stats. Dell leaped for the catch and corralled the touchdown to put the Texans up 20-10.

Stroud turned around and flexed with his arms crossed to the Texans' crowd as the audience chanted, "MVP."