Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Kupp injured his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He was checked out on the sideline by the Rams' medical staff before going to the locker room before halftime. He was on the sideline in the third quarter with his helmet on, but he did not return to the field and was officially ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kupp, who missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury, has 23 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown this season. He ended the 2022 season on injured reserve after leaving a Week 10 loss with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.